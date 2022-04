Considering it his more important work, Scottish philosopher Adam Smith penned “The Theory of Moral Sentiments” in 1759, some 17 years before authoring the often cited and more often misunderstood “An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations.” Although the flourish of his style is antiquated, his insight remains keen. In expressing a singular characteristic of humans, he points to a story where the earth opened by earthquake and all the inhabitants of China were consumed. Naturally, good folk decried the calamity. Some sent well wishes, coins or prayers. Others lamented the human condition and imagined the causes behind their misfortune.

SOCIETY ・ 27 DAYS AGO