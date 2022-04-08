ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Timme Declares for 2022 NBA Draft

By Dylan Hargis
 3 days ago
Gonzaga Bulldogs junior big man Drew Timme has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft but will maintain his college eligibility. He has been one of college basketball’s best big men for two straight seasons now. His final college game would be a loss in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 to...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Rutgers assistant Gary Brown has passed away

Gary Brown, a former NFL player and an assistant coach at both the NFL and college level, passed away on Sunday. His passing was announced in a statement from the Wisconsin athletics department. Brown was a running backs coach last year with the Badgers. The statement from Wisconsin did not release a cause for Brown’s passing but the Associated Press notes that “Brown had battled cancer on multiple occasions.” Wisconsin represented the third Big Ten program on Brown’s resume. “I am deeply saddened by Gary’s passing,” Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said in the statement released by the athletic department. “Though he was only on...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
