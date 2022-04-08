ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Stockton mother arrested after 2-year-old found alone while she was working delivery gig

By KCRA Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMODESTO, Calif. — A Stockton mother was arrested Thursday after a 2-year-old child was found alone in a Modesto street Thursday night, authorities said. The boy was found around 8 p.m. near the 600 block of Catalina...

Leslie Rivera
3d ago

That’s ridiculous his parents should know he’s missing by now unless there high or something happened to the parents or parent🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

