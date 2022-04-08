ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Gutfeld: I hope the Biden campaign sent liberal outlets thank-you cards

By Greg Gutfeld
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes when a crime is committed, we focus on the main purpose, but not the accessories — except that in the world of cover-ups, in politics, it's the accessories who seal the deal. I speak of the 51 so-called intelligence operatives who signed a widely lauded document claiming...

