ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Bergen, Passaic by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mahwah, NJ
County
Bergen County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
County
Passaic County, NJ
State
New York State
City
Passaic, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 09:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Monday was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.1 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches across most lower elevations, and 10 to 20 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Central Utah, Western Canyonlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Utah and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...From 3 PM MDT today until 6 AM MDT Tuesday. Strongest winds expected this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult due to strong crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Expect rough conditions on area lakes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Ramapo River#Vehicles#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 07:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Coastal Nueces; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Nueces Islands HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio, Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 09:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued later this evening. Target Area: Calhoun; Franklin; Gulf; Liberty The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Apalachicola River near Blountstown affecting Liberty, Calhoun, Gulf and Franklin Counties. For the Apalachicola River...including Blountstown...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Apalachicola River near Blountstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The boat ramp at Estiffanulga in Liberty County floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Monday /9:15 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was 20.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Monday /9:15 AM EDT Monday/ was 20.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 18.0 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.5 feet on 01/06/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 18:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Union SNOW SHOWERS DEVELOPING AND MOVING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE REGION Snow showers have developed and are moving across parts of Northeast New Jersey, New York City, Lower Hudson Valley and Western Long Island. Before 8pm, a period of light to briefly moderate snow can be expected. Visibilities will be reduced to 1 to 2 miles and in some places briefly down to a half mile. A quick dusting of snow will be possible mainly on non paved surfaces. Motorists should exercise caution and drive carefully when encountering these conditions. Allow for extra distance between vehicles.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 05:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Travel will be impacted along I-90 and US-12 through White Pass as well as Blewett Pass.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Sanpete Valley; Sevier Valley; Upper Sevier River Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Sanpete Valley, Sevier Valley, Upper Sevier River Valleys, Bryce Canyon Country and Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Expect rough conditions on area lakes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 05:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Travel will be impacted on I-84 and OR-204.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Gallatin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches across the Gallatin Valley, and up to 15 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Gallatin County. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Eastern Teton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 5 inches, with 5 to 10 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Teton County. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 3 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
TETON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 05:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches for the Simcoe Highlands and 5 to 10 inches for the Ochoco-John Day Highlands. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Ochoco- John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Uinta Basin. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Palo Pinto, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 21:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Palo Pinto; Stephens The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Stephens County in north central Texas Palo Pinto County in north central Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 901 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Possum Kingdom State Park, or 16 miles east of Breckenridge, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mineral Wells, Graford and Possum Kingdom State Park. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 378 and 389. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy