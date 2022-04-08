ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Claunch delivers in the clutch as Aggies take series opener over Kentucky

By Darryl V Bruffett
KBTX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Troy Claunch drove in all three runs for Texas A&M on Thursday night against Kentucky including a walk-off solo homerun in the 11th inning as the Aggies won the series opener against the Wildcats 3-2....

www.kbtx.com

