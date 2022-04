BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Football’s “Maroon” team beat the “White” team 30-24 at Kyle Field Saturday afternoon to wrap up spring practices. Team White led 24-20 in the 3rd quarter, before defensive back Avery Hughes had a pick-six to give the Maroon team the lead for good. Hughes was named the game MVP after having two interceptions (the pick-six from Blake Bost, and one from Haynes King) plus a fumble recovery.

