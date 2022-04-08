ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Havasu City, AZ

COVID-19: How Cases in the Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0f33o25L00 The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ metro area consists of just Mohave County. As of April 5, there were 27,583.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Lake Havasu City residents, 12.1% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Lake Havasu City-Kingman metro area, unemployment peaked at 19.8% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Arizona where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 per 100,000 residents
39150 Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ 228,067 47,756 20,939.5 1,182 518.3
46060 Tucson, AZ 1,027,207 252,925 24,622.6 3,773 367.3
43420 Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ 125,867 31,305 24,871.5 558 443.3
29420 Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ 207,695 57,289 27,583.2 1,424 685.6
38060 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 4,761,603 1,398,689 29,374.3 18,280 383.9
49740 Yuma, AZ 209,468 62,571 29,871.4 1,162 554.7
22380 Flagstaff, AZ 141,274 43,404 30,723.3 469 332.0

Comments / 0

