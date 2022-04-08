COVID-19: Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL metro area consists of just Polk County. As of April 5, there were 29,182.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Lakeland residents, the 49th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Lakeland-Winter Haven metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.0% in May 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.9%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 per 100,000 residents 45540 The Villages, FL 125,044 21,806 17,438.7 570 455.8 39460 Punta Gorda, FL 181,067 36,000 19,882.1 803 443.5 26140 Homosassa Springs, FL 145,169 29,624 20,406.6 969 667.5 42680 Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL 153,989 32,537 21,129.4 652 423.4 19660 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL 646,288 139,719 21,618.7 2,331 360.7 38940 Port St. Lucie, FL 472,012 104,768 22,196.0 1,819 385.4 34940 Naples-Marco Island, FL 371,453 84,926 22,863.2 992 267.1 37340 Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL 585,507 133,916 22,871.8 2,077 354.7 35840 North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 803,709 187,166 23,287.8 3,005 373.9 42700 Sebring-Avon Park, FL 103,437 24,142 23,339.8 678 655.5 36100 Ocala, FL 353,526 83,401 23,591.2 2,081 588.6 45300 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 3,097,859 750,570 24,228.7 10,022 323.5 18880 Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL 272,056 68,945 25,342.2 894 328.6 37460 Panama City, FL 182,161 46,509 25,531.8 817 448.5 23540 Gainesville, FL 323,799 83,137 25,675.5 911 281.3 15980 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL 737,468 191,254 25,933.9 2,140 290.2 37860 Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL 488,246 130,110 26,648.5 1,918 392.8 27260 Jacksonville, FL 1,503,574 401,043 26,672.6 5,215 346.8 36740 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 2,508,970 681,374 27,157.5 6,525 260.1 29460 Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL 686,218 200,257 29,182.7 2,963 431.8 45220 Tallahassee, FL 382,197 113,177 29,612.2 1,035 270.8 33100 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL 6,090,660 2,158,854 35,445.3 21,609 354.8

