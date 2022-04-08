ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Citywide garage sale planned for Jacksonville

By Darren Iozia
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQNJ7_0f33nRmo00
Jacksonville will have a citywide yard sale Memorial Day weekend. Deadline to register is May 15. (AJ_Watt/Getty Images)

If you're looking to make some space in your garage or attic and make some money at the same time, you might look to Memorial Day weekend.

Jacksonville will have its third citywide yard sale from May 27 through May 29.

City Alderman Eren White-Williams, who started the yard sale in 2019, is excited for people to sell some items, make some extra room in their homes and make a bit of money in the process, she said.

"I'm letting people do whatever they want" as far as hours are concerned, she said of the yard sale's hours.

In past years, people generally have been open from 8 or 9 a.m. until later in the afternoon each day

Although the citywide sale started four years ago, this will be its third year of selling items.

"I didn't want to risk it during COVID," White-Williams said, explaining the cancellation of the 2020 event.

When White-Williams became a city council member, she quickly realized there was a great opportunity to help homeowners get rid of unwanted items and make a little money, she said.

"I just noticed it throughout the area," she said. "That was my pet project."

White-Williams also is leaving it up to individual yard sale hosts to decide what they want to sell.

"Some people end up giving stuff away for free," she said.

Although the sale is relatively new, White-Williams tries to reach as many people as she can leading up to the weekend to encourage participation, either as a buyer or seller.

"We have some people come all the way from Iowa," she said.

Deadline to register for the sale is May 15 and is available by sending White-Williams a private message via Facebook or calling 217-720-1638 and leaving a voicemail message.

"The mayor's office is a big supporter of the event," she said.

"We don't put people's names out, just the addresses," she said, adding that they usually have at least 200 homes participate. She also encourages people to place as many signs out as possible to direct potential shoppers to their sales.

The city usually has its citywide cleanup after the event, so people can drop off any unwanted items that didn't sell to be disposed of at no charge.

"I try to do it around that time," White-Williams said.

Comments / 0

Related
Ash Jurberg

The 2 richest people in Jacksonville

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the two wealthiest people in Jacksonville. Not only how they have made their fortunes but also how they have used their wealth to help others.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
KROC

Pine Island City-Wide Garage Sale Weekend

Start your garage sale season in Pine Island at the Pine Island City-Wide Garage Sale Weekend April 29-30. Sponsored by the Pine Island Area Chamber of Commerce, residents will host garage and yard sales throughout town as well as on the outskirts. Maps will be available April 27 in the Zumbro Shopper newspaper available at local businesses or online at Zumbrota.com. A list of garage sales will also be listed on the Chamber Facebook page - @pichamber.
PINE ISLAND, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, IL
Government
State
Iowa State
Jacksonville, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Jacksonville, IL
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WDEF

New Pizza chain coming to our area

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A national pizza chain has signed a deal to enter the Chattanooga market. Blaze Pizza has signed a franchise agreement with developer Bob Martino for three restaurants to open in our area over several years. The first will be at The Gateway in East Ridge, opening...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Garage Sale#Yard Sale#Covid
Greyson F

Beloved Restaurant Unexpectedly Closes

A local bistro has closed its doors for good.Jiroe/Unsplash. It has taken more than just money for restaurants to make it through the last two years. It’s taken considerable determination and grit. In business, the rule is the company likely won’t become profitable for the first several years of operation. For restaurants opening during the height of the pandemic, that became even more of a reality. Not turning a profit. It has led to the premature closing of numerous restaurants around greater Phoenix. And now, another restaurant has shuttered its doors for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
Popculture

Kroger Product Recalled in 17 States

If you have shopped at Kroger and purchased the store's Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, check your cupboards and heed this recall. Continental Mills recalls the mix due to "potential foreign material contamination." According to the FDA, contamination is not something you want to swallow. "Continental Mills has issued a...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
1440 WROK

A Happy Ending? Another Illinois Business Closes Its Doors Furever

You heard that right. Petland, the largest retailer of puppy mill puppies, is officially shut down and we need to talk about it. Any time a business closes I'm normally pretty bummed about it. But this place? I'm not going to shed a single tear or lose any sleep over it - I'll only cry over the poor animals who had to live in this store. It's the way pet shops like Petland operate that I definitely don't appreciate. I'm all about 'adopt, don't shop'.
ROCKFORD, IL
WKRC

Walmart to close Greater Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Walmart will close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations next month, officials announced Monday. The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in a release it will close the Walmart store in Forest Park, 1143 Smiley Ave., on April 22. The company will still operate Walmart Supercenters within Greater Cincinnati, not including its various Sam's Club locations.
CINCINNATI, OH
Anita Durairaj

This Kentucky ghost town used to belong to the Cherokees

The Old Southern Cherokee of Scuffletown and HendersonPicture by Chief Manfox, Southern Cherokee Nation of Kentucky; Wikimedia; Public Domain image. Scuffletown is the name of a ghost town located by the Ohio River in Henderson County in Kentucky. Its origin goes back to 1800 when a Shawnee man named Jonathan Thomas Scott opened a tavern with his full-blooded Cherokee wife.
KENTUCKY STATE
DFW Community News

How to Buy Costco Gas Without A Membership

Costco is my favorite place to get gas. Not only is it convenient (I can shop for groceries and fill up at once) but it’s also cheaper than any nearby gas station. With that being said, there is a common misconception that the only way to buy Costco gas is if you have a membership.
DALLAS, TX
Tennessee Lookout

Ford Motor expresses concern about Mason

Ford Motor Company officials are in communication with the Tennessee Comptroller about its financial takeover plans for Mason, Tenn., a small majority Black town located less than five miles from the automaker’s new electric vehicle plant, a company spokesman said Friday. However, Virginia Rivers — Mason’s Vice Mayor — said no one with Ford has […] The post Ford Motor expresses concern about Mason appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
891
Followers
682
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy