Citywide garage sale planned for Jacksonville

Jacksonville will have a citywide yard sale Memorial Day weekend. Deadline to register is May 15. (AJ_Watt/Getty Images)

If you're looking to make some space in your garage or attic and make some money at the same time, you might look to Memorial Day weekend.

Jacksonville will have its third citywide yard sale from May 27 through May 29.

City Alderman Eren White-Williams, who started the yard sale in 2019, is excited for people to sell some items, make some extra room in their homes and make a bit of money in the process, she said.

"I'm letting people do whatever they want" as far as hours are concerned, she said of the yard sale's hours.

In past years, people generally have been open from 8 or 9 a.m. until later in the afternoon each day

Although the citywide sale started four years ago, this will be its third year of selling items.

"I didn't want to risk it during COVID," White-Williams said, explaining the cancellation of the 2020 event.

When White-Williams became a city council member, she quickly realized there was a great opportunity to help homeowners get rid of unwanted items and make a little money, she said.

"I just noticed it throughout the area," she said. "That was my pet project."

White-Williams also is leaving it up to individual yard sale hosts to decide what they want to sell.

"Some people end up giving stuff away for free," she said.

Although the sale is relatively new, White-Williams tries to reach as many people as she can leading up to the weekend to encourage participation, either as a buyer or seller.

"We have some people come all the way from Iowa," she said.

Deadline to register for the sale is May 15 and is available by sending White-Williams a private message via Facebook or calling 217-720-1638 and leaving a voicemail message.

"The mayor's office is a big supporter of the event," she said.

"We don't put people's names out, just the addresses," she said, adding that they usually have at least 200 homes participate. She also encourages people to place as many signs out as possible to direct potential shoppers to their sales.

The city usually has its citywide cleanup after the event, so people can drop off any unwanted items that didn't sell to be disposed of at no charge.

"I try to do it around that time," White-Williams said.