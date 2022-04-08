COVID-19: How Cases in the Longview, WA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Longview, WA metro area consists of just Cowlitz County. As of April 5, there were 21,293.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Longview residents, 13.4% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Longview metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.5% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Longview, WA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 per 100,000 residents 14740 Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA 265,882 39,217 14,749.8 333 125.2 36500 Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA 279,711 46,568 16,648.6 408 145.9 13380 Bellingham, WA 220,821 37,226 16,858.0 290 131.3 34580 Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA 125,612 22,003 17,516.6 203 161.6 42660 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 3,871,323 715,393 18,479.3 5,175 133.7 31020 Longview, WA 106,778 22,737 21,293.7 341 319.4 44060 Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA 550,160 131,497 23,901.6 1,498 272.3 47460 Walla Walla, WA 60,365 15,065 24,956.5 140 231.9 48300 Wenatchee, WA 118,252 31,099 26,298.9 229 193.7 49420 Yakima, WA 249,697 71,413 28,599.9 772 309.2 28420 Kennewick-Richland, WA 289,527 84,755 29,273.6 677 233.8

