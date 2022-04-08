ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Logan, UT-ID Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0f33nGK300 The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Logan, UT-ID metro area consists of Cache County and Franklin County. As of April 5, there were 28,627.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Logan residents, 16.4% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Logan metro area, Cache County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 5, there were 29,854.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Cache County, the most of any county in Logan, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Franklin County, there were 17,305.4 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Logan.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Logan metro area, unemployment peaked at 6.6% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 1.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Logan, UT-ID metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 per 100,000 residents
41100 St. George, UT 165,811 20,522 12,376.7 204 123.0
36260 Ogden-Clearfield, UT 662,875 187,776 28,327.5 977 147.4
30860 Logan, UT-ID 137,629 39,399 28,627.0 141 102.4
41620 Salt Lake City, UT 1,201,043 362,661 30,195.5 1,722 143.4

24/7 Wall St.

