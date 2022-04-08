ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News of Record: April 7, 2022

Messenger
 3 days ago

One domestic call was reported. Shots fired were reported in the 1800 block of First Avenue North. Theft was reported in the 700 block of First Avenue South. A tobacco violation was reported in the 800 block of North...

www.messengernews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun County Journal

Random Shooting in Ohatchee Leaves Suspect Shot

Ohatchee, AL – On Sunday night the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a BOLO (Be on Look Out) for a white car in the area of Grayton Rd in Ohatchee. Between 10 and 10:30 pm patrol deputies were dispatched to the same area to respond to a possible shooting in progress. Upon arrival deputies located the white vehicle still occupied by the suspected shooter. Sheriff Matthew Wade also responded to the incident and was on scene to assist deputies with securing the suspect, later identified as John Loren Pruitt, 53, of Ohatchee. Pruitt was still armed when the deputies arrived, but did not attempt to fire at law enforcement. When deputies were able to assess Pruitt, they found a serious gunshot wound to his leg. Sheriff Wade said, “It was one of the worst wounds I have seen. His leg looked like it was almost amputated.” Medics and deputies were able to get Pruitt out of the vehicle and onto a stretcher where he was transported to an awaiting Air Medivac. Pruitt was flown to UAB in very serious condition due to severe blood loss and the gunshot wound itself.
OHATCHEE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kay Thompson#Austin Lee#District Court#First Ave
Western Iowa Today

Police ID 2 people killed in Iowa nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the two people killed when two gunmen opened fire inside a crowded Iowa nightclub over the weekend. The shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids early Sunday also injured 10 other people. Cedar Rapids police said Monday that 25-year-old Michael Valentine and 35-year-old Nicole Owens were killed. Both lived in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
wdhn.com

Dothan woman arrested for drug trafficking

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — On April 6th, the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted a drug bust at a home on Flynn Road in Dothan. There officers confiscated 2.8 pounds of Marijuana. Agents arrested 59-year-old Jacquelyn Theres Boatright alleging that she was intending to sell the drugs. She was...
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy