Welcome to the 90210 and 71 Beverly Park, owned by Mark Wahlberg. But for how long, who knows? Maybe he'll move back here to the Boston area and make it his home base. His palatial 30,500 square foot home is now on the market with Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency in Beverly Hills, California. Are you ready for a tour of this mansion truly fit for a movie star? It's listed at $87,500, and I'm sure photographer Anthony Barcelo of Barcelo Photography had a blast taking photos of Mark's home for this listing.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO