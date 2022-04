As far as birthday parties go, this one is going to be a whopper. To pay tribute to the late Bill Blass, the Fort Wayne, Indiana community is organizing “The Bill Blass Centennial,” which will feature an array of events and exhibitions spanning 100 days. The festivities will kick off on what would have been the legendary designer’s 100th birthday on June 22 and will run through Sept. 30. Blass, who hailed from Fort Wayne, died in 2002 at the age of 79.

