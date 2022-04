After parting ways with Speedy Ortiz in 2017, Brooklyn-based musician Devin McKnight adopted the moniker Maneka to experiment with genres beyond his indie-rock roots and explore spaces not overpopulated by white dudes. On Is You Is, McKnight began wrestling with his sense of identity in a scene that, even after 20 years of progress, can still feel exclusionary of BIPOC musicians. McKnight came into his own on Devin in 2019, and he cranked his energy up to 11 by blending heavy metal and noise-punk with hip hop and jazz. On Dark Matter, McKnight continues to ask what it means to be Black in the indie scene while expanding his musical range in surprising ways.

