Covid-19 infections are continuing to rise across most of the UK, with levels in Scotland hitting another record high, new figures show.In England and Wales the virus is now circulating at levels last seen at the start of February, though the trend in Northern Ireland is “uncertain” with infections likely to have fallen slightly.Across the UK as a whole, 3.3 million people were estimated to have coronavirus last week, up from 2.6 million the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is still some way below levels at the start of the year, when 4.3 million people...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 24 DAYS AGO