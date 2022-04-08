ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

WATCH: Seth Beer hits game-winning home run in bottom of the 9th inning to walk off Padres on Opening Day

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RP0DD_0f33lUVP00

On a day that featured plenty of stars, it was the Seth Beer of the Arizona Diamondbacks who stole the show on Opening Day. Trailing all game, just when it looked like the D-Backs would begin their season 0-1, Beer stepped to the plate and came through in the clutch.

Taking on their National League West division foes in the San Diego Padres, the Diamondbacks were losing 2-0 with just three outs remaining when a ninth-inning rally got started. Robert Suarez entered the game for the Padres in relief, but control issues led to his ultimate demise.

First Christian Walker reached base by taking a walk, then Pavin Smith did the same before Suarez hit Carson Kelly to load the bases. Suarez then had a wild pitch, allowing Walker to score, making the score 2-1.

Then it was up to young first baseman Seth Beer who cracked the game wide open with a three-run home run, sending the Diamondbacks home as winners.

After acquiring Beer from the Houston Astros in the trade sending out Zach Greinke, Beer spent just 124 games in the minors with the D-Backs before making his major league debut. It was then that he became just one of 129 players to hit a home run in first professional at-bat.

Now Beer slammed the second home run in his young career, making No. 2 arguably just as memorable as his first. It’s safe to say the 25-year-old power hitter will have plenty more dingers in his professional career. What a way to begin his first full season in the big leagues, on a night he’ll never forget.

Related: MLB Opening Day 2022: 5 biggest winners and losers

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada on second base Friday for Giants opener

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is starting at second base and batting seventh on Friday afternoon against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Tommy La Stella (Achilles) is opening the season on the injured list, so Estrada should see ample opportunity to start the year. The Giants' full lineup for their first game of 2022: Mike Yastrzemski RF, Brandon Belt 1B, Darin Ruf DH, Joc Pederson LF, Brandon Crawford SS, Wilmer Flores 3B, Estrada 2B, Steven Duggar CF, Joey Bart C. Logan Webb is starting at pitcher for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios starting in Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Colorado

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rios will start at designated hitter with Justin Turner at third base, Max Muncy shifted to second, Gavin Lux in left field, and Chris Taylor sitting out. In a lefty versus righty matchup...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pavin Smith
Person
Seth Beer
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Brandon Woodruff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#National League West#The San Diego Padres#First Christian Walker#The Houston Astros#The D Backs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

51K+
Followers
42K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy