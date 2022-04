HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Horseheads High School Greenroom Players will be presenting the Tony Award-winning musical Once on This Island this upcoming weekend. Set in the French Antilles archipelago in the Caribbean Sea, Once on This Island tells the story of Ti Moune, a young peasant girl who falls in love with the wealthy Daniel Beauxhomme on the island of Haiti. By bringing people of two social classes together, the two star-crossed-lovers must show how the power of love can conquer all, including death.

