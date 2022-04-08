“Solar Viewing: A Statewide Astronomy Night Event”: U-M Museum of Natural History.

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm the Anniston Museum of Natural History will hold an hour long event about trees. Trees are used as homes, food, shelter, lumber, paper products, air purifiers, and so much more. They are essential to humans, animals, and the ecosystem. Join Cheaha State Park Naturalist Mandy Pearson to learn about trees of Northeast Alabama and how to identify them during a fun interpretive hike. This program is included in museum admission and free for AM&G members. For those unfamiliar with the the Anniston Museum of Natural History visitors will come face-to-face with prehistoric predators, go spelunking in a replica Alabama cave, stroll the African savanna, and visit Ptolemaic-era mummies.

28 DAYS AGO