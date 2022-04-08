ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tai Chi: U-M Turner Senior Wellness Program.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Mon., Wed., & Fri. 30 min. online...

kmvt

CSI fitness program aims to encourage fitness in seniors

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho is revamping their over 60 and getting fit program to hopefully be able to reach as many people as possible. The program is offered through CSI and the Office on Aging, and is completely free to anyone age 60 and over.
The Times-Reporter

Foundation funds senior nutrition program

DOVER — HARCATUS has received a $1,650 grant from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. These funds will support the HARCATUS Senior Nutrition Program in Harrison County. The HARCATUS Senior Nutrition Program has been providing nutrition services to persons over 60 years of age for the past 47 years and consists of both congregate and home-delivered nutrition services to help increase the nutrient intake of older individuals and, through better nutrition, assist them to remain healthy and independent in their communities.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Center for Seniors Celebrate 50th Anniversary for the Senior Nutrition Program

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Today is the 50th Anniversary for the Senior Nutrition Program nationwide and the Zanesville Center for Seniors celebrated with activities and healthy meals. Executive director at the Center for Seniors, Kate Paul, said today allowed them to connect more with their home delivery meal program and congregate meals available for the clients.
ZANESVILLE, OH

