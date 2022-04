If you're like me, slathering SPF was something you begrudingly tolerated so (after a very long 30 minutes) your parents would then allow you to hop into the pool or romp in the waves to your heart's content. Even as we enjoy a golden age of elegantly formulated sunscreens that won't break us out, body formulas aren't usually described with words like "silky" or "fun." Bask, founded in 2021, is here to change that.

SKIN CARE ・ 25 DAYS AGO