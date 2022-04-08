ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

“King of the Tigers: A Tiger King Musical”: U-M Basement Arts.

annarborobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApr. 8 & 9. Jack Weaver directs this student theater ensemble in a production of fellow student...

annarborobserver.com

Popculture

'Moonshiners' Stars Cause of Death Confirmed

Moonshiners alum Lance Waldroup's passing one year ago came in shocking fashion and hit fans in the feels. According to TMZ, the confirmed cause of death for the young reality star isn't surprising given his connections to his long history of health issues. Waldroup's death is officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy in the end.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Sam Elliott Apologizes to Benedict Cumberbatch and Power of the Dog Cast: 'Sorry I Hurt Any of Those Friends'

Sam Elliott is expressing his regrets over the controversial comments he made about Jane Campion's film, The Power of the Dog, last month. On Sunday, the A Star Is Born actor said he wanted to "apologize to the cast of The Power of the Dog" during his talk at Deadline's Contenders TV event. "And, in particular, Benedict Cumberbatch. I can only say that I'm sorry, and I am. I am," he shared.
MOVIES
State
Oklahoma State
Hanford Sentinel

Kings Art exhibit showcases 'Restless Energy'

The Kings Art Center has a busy weekend ahead. On Friday evening the center hosted an opening reception for the exhibit, “Restless Energy,” a collection of abstract paintings by Chad Clough. Clough is a popular working artist from Los Angeles. If you watch closely you may see some...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
NECN

A New Immersive King Tut Art Experience Is Coming to Boston

Are you interested in Egypt and the history of King Tut? If so, a new immersive art experience that commemorates the 100-year anniversary of the 1922 unearthing of King Tut's tomb is coming to Boston. The exhibition, titled “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience,” will be on display at SoWa...
BOSTON, MA
Slate

The Bond King

This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by Mary Childs, host of NPR’s Planet Money to talk about her upcoming book, The Bond King, the exodus of Midtown’s working population, and Grimes’s confession to DDoS-ing the music blog “Hipster Runoff.”. In the Plus segment:...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Art#Tiger King#U M#Performing#Musical Theater#U M Basement Arts
Variety

‘Abbott Elementary’ Donates 150,000 Meals to Feeding America

Click here to read the full article. Timed to the Season 1 finale of hit ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” Warner Bros. Television is donating 150,000 meals to Feeding America. Along with the meal donations, the show’s Think Outside the (Lunch) Box campaign aims to raise awareness about food insecurity with a week-long series on social media encouraging others to support Feeding America. From April 11-15, Warner Bros. TV will partner with influencer chefs Eitan Bernath and Ahmad Alzahbi, who will create lunchbox meals while discussing the impacts of food insecurity. For every dollar donated to Feeding America, the non-profit provides at least...
CHARITIES
Variety

It Pays to Be VLAD: How a Ukrainian Software Engineer Became a Top Name in Hip-Hop News

Click here to read the full article. As VLAD TV, a go-to source for hip-hop news and hard-hitting interviews, approaches its 15th anniversary, founder Vlad Lyubovny has to curb his enthusiasm slightly. As a native of the Ukraine, where his family faced anti-semitism and defected to the United States in order to escape it, Lyubovny has his yes on the raging war with Russia, while he keeps his ear to the ground for the pulse of the culture he’s covered exhaustively since 2007. Today, VLAD TV boasts nearly 5 million subscribers on YouTube. Its most popular videos? His interview with Boosie Badazz...
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

The president of a Black-owned theater in Minnesota describes the news from MacKenzie Scott that changed the nonprofit’s future

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Imagine being at the supermarket with lasagna and greens in your shopping basket and receiving a life changing call that a billionaire would like to give you $5 million. That is exactly what happened to the president of a Minnesota Black-owned theater in March of last year.
MINNESOTA STATE

