Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: French sales agent and producer Other Angle is leading a showcase of French comedies at the Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills. The idea behind the initiative called The French Comedy Club is to generate business for French comedies, including via remakes and acquisitions, and to increase awareness of French genre titles for industry and general public. Each movie has been recently released in France but will be debuting in the U.S. TF1, Gaumont and Pathé have also offered up movies for the initiative, which has buy-in from French cinema promotion agency UniFrance. The initial...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO