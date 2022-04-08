“Bandemer Park Clean-Up”: City of Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations (OSI).

Maysville has set its citywide spring cleanup for April 1– April 11, one of four quarterly cleanups held each year. Trash dumpsters will be placed at PelhamStreet/East Sixth Street, IGA parking lot, Central/East Sixth, Union Street, Old Main Street in Old Washington in the large grass parking lot, Wall Street and McDonald Parkway, Public Works on Martha Comer Drive, and the 400/500 block of West Second Street, according to information supplied by the city. Officials reminded the public that no hazardous materials are permitted in dumpsters.

MAYSVILLE, KY ・ 24 DAYS AGO