Lucinda Williams & Her Band: Michigan Theater/Acoustic Routes/The Ark.

“You’re going to remember this for the rest of your lives,” Roger Daltrey promises, but not necessarily for the right reasons. The Who, as guitarist Pete Townshend explains, shrugging his way onto a stage that generally demands the most rigorous preparation, have rehearsed their stripped-down acoustic show for Daltrey’s annual Teenage Cancer Trust charity shows for “about two hours”, with a “thrown together” band of fiddle players, squeezeboxers and tub-thumpers. “It’s absolutely s***,” he admits.He’s not joking, either. An early mimic of Taj Mahal and Keb Mo’s country blues cover of “Squeeze Box” falls apart several times amid knockabout disagreements...

MUSIC ・ 15 DAYS AGO