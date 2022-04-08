U-M Clements Library Tour.

A weekend shooting at an Iowa nightclub that left two people dead and 10 others injured was a "targeted incident," police said. Cedar Rapids police Chief Wayne Jerman said in a news conference Sunday that evidence indicates there was more than one shooter and a dozen to two dozen shots were fired at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge around 1:27 a.m. Sunday.

