Raptors beat 76ers behind Pascal Siakam's triple-double

By Field Level Media
Reuters
 4 days ago
Pascal Siakam had 37 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 119-114 on Thursday night.

Gary Trent Jr. added 30 points for the Raptors (47-33), who won the season series 3-1 over the 76ers (49-31). Precious Achiuwa had 20 points for Toronto and Scottie Barnes contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Joel Embiid had 30 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers, who had a three-game winning streak end. Tyrese Maxey added 22 points, Danny Green scored 18 points and James Harden had 13 points and 15 assists.

Toronto took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter. The lead reached eight on Barnes’ 3-pointer with 8:57 to play. Trent followed with an 11-footer to bump the lead to 10. Maxey’s bank shot and free throw cut the deficit to seven.

Maxey’s jumper reduced the margin to three, but Siakam answered by banking in a hook shot. Embiid made two free throws with 2:42 to play, cutting the deficit to four.

Siakam’s layup increased the lead to six points with 1:50 to go in the fourth quarter. Barnes followed with a dunk.

Embiid’s dunk and Maxey’s layup cut the margin to four with 52.9 seconds remaining. Siakam’s layup and free throw had the lead at seven. Embiid made three foul shots.

Philadelphia opened the game on a 17-2 run and led 33-26 after one quarter.

Trent’s 3-pointer gave Toronto a 35-34 lead with nine minutes left in the second quarter. Embiid finished the first-half scoring with a layup and a jumper and Philadelphia led 60-56.

Embiid’s jumper with 4:12 to play in the third quarter maintained Philadelphia’s six-point lead. Siakam responded with seven straight points to give Toronto a one-point lead with 2:44 left.

Siakam’s 9-footer with 1.8 seconds left gave Toronto an 87-85 lead after three quarters. Siakam scored 15 points in the third quarter.

Green was presented with his ring from Toronto’s 2019 championship in a pregame ceremony.

OG Anunoby (thigh) and Fred VanVleet (knee) did not play for Toronto. Matisse Thybulle (ineligible) did not play for Philadelphia.

--Field Level Media

