ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nikola Jokic hits milestone as Nuggets clinch playoff bid

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PayI4_0f33i2Ib00

EditorsNote: 4th graf, change Memphis’ record to 55-25

Nikola Jokic overcame a gash on his head to finish with 35 points and 16 rebounds while grabbing a piece of NBA history as the host Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-109 on Thursday night to clinch a Western Conference playoff spot.

Jokic became the first NBA player ever to compile 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a single season. He needed 31 points to reach the milestone and returned in the fourth quarter to hit the mark.

Aaron Gordon had 22 points, Bones Hyland and Will Barton scored 16 apiece and Monte Morris had 10 for the Nuggets (48-33), who secured at least the sixth seed in the West. Denver won for the fifth time in seven games.

Desmond Bane scored 14 points, Dillon Brooks and Ziaire Williams had 12 each, De’Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and Brandon Clarke added 11 apiece and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 10 for the Grizzlies (55-25). Second-place Memphis has dropped two in a row after an 11-1 stretch.

Jokic sustained a cut on his head in the first minute of the game when he was hit with an inadvertent elbow by Jackson. Jokic was bleeding profusely before being bandaged, and he wore a red headband the rest of the night.

Memphis led by 10 early and was up 25-16 late in the first quarter before the Nuggets took control.

Gordon started the comeback with a pair of 3-pointers and had a three-point play to spark a 16-0 run that gave Denver the lead.

The Nuggets pulled away in the second. Hyland hit a 3-pointer, Jokic made a 14-footer and Gordon had a dunk as part of a 9-2 run that stretched the lead to 17. The Grizzlies got within 12, but Denver scored the next nine points to go ahead 68-47 en route to a 70-53 halftime edge.

Jokic opened the second half with a 3-pointer and Gordon sank a fadeaway jumper to make it a 22-point game. After Memphis got within 18, Denver went on an 11-2 run to lead by 27, then pushed the advantage to 101-71 on a dunk by Jokic.

The Grizzlies cut it to 18 in the fourth before Jokic scored six consecutive points to help Denver hold on.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
Lakers Daily

Russell Westbrook’s brutally honest response to notion that LeBron James and Anthony Davis tried to support him during Lakers struggles

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was brutally honest when discussing the support he received from LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021-22 season. Westbrook shouldered a lot of the blame for the Lakers’ struggles during the 2021-22 campaign, and he never really found a way to fit in alongside James and Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Basketball
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
County
Denver, CO
City
Jackson, TN
Denver, CO
Sports
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
Memphis, TN
Sports
City
Denver, TN
Reuters

Longtime NBA C Wayne Cooper dies at 65

April 12 - Longtime NBA center Wayne Cooper, who scored 7,777 points in 984 games with five teams, died Monday. He was 65. Cooper played 14 seasons spanning three decades in the league from 1978-92, averaging 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots with the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers.
PORTLAND, OR
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
313K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy