Genoa High School graduate Chris Bassitt didn’t take long to prove how well the New York Mets’ investment in him would pay off. Bassitt, who the Mets acquired in an offseason trade from Oakland, had an impressive first outing Saturday at Washington. He allowed no runs on three hits in six innings of work, striking out eight and walking one in New York’s 5-0 victory.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO