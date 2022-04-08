ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Late surge lifts Bucks past Celtics, into second place in East

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

EditorsNote: Swaps words in 5th graf, other edits

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday both scored 29 points as the Milwaukee Bucks moved a half-game ahead of the visiting Boston Celtics for second place in the Eastern Conference with a 127-121 win on Thursday.

Milwaukee (50-30) led much of the way thanks to advantages of 58-34 for points in the paint, 14-5 on second-chance points and 19-9 on fast breaks -- a byproduct of the Bucks forcing the Celtics into 15 turnovers.

Boston (50-31) kept the game tight thanks to 21-of-50 3-point shooting.

The Celtics’ Marcus Smart stepped up with teammate Jayson Tatum (knee) on the sideline, scoring 19 of his 29 points in the second half. Smart shot 7 of 12 from 3-point range.

After trailing by 13 points, Boston pulled ahead with 4:25 remaining when Smart sank a 3-pointer. He added a layup to extend the lead to 121-118 with 2:27 to go.

Milwaukee held Boston scoreless the rest of the way.

Bobby Portis (17 points) delivered a 3-pointer at the 2:11 mark on the last of Holiday’s eight assists, tying the score at 121.

Antetokounmpo split a pair of free throws to put Milwaukee ahead with 1:31 left, and Holiday’s tip-in with a minute remaining increased the gap to three.

After a lengthy delay while officials reviewed whether a missed 3-point attempt by Boston’s Jaylen Brown drew rim, the Celtics’ Daniel Theis missed a wide-open look at the rim. Antetokounmpo added another free throw, and then George Hill punctuated Milwaukee’s final home game of the regular season with a strip of Brown and fast-break bucket on the other end.

Brown recorded a triple-double of 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, while Theis added another 22 points in the loss.

Milwaukee is now in the driver’s seat for the No. 2 seed, with games remaining Friday at Detroit and Sunday at Cleveland. Boston, up by a half-game on the Philadelphia 76ers (49-31), ends its regular season on Sunday in Memphis.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Cleveland, WI
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Spun

Video: MLB Game Ends On Controversial Illegal Slide Call

No matter how old the sport is, baseball always seems to occasionally provide you with something you’ve never seen before. Take this afternoon’s interleague game between the Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers, which ended in 10 innings on, of all things, a walk-off illegal slide call. After the...
DENVER, CO
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
313K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy