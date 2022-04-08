ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black law students celebrate history-making confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

NBC News

Ketanji Brown Jackson's dreadlocks are changing the face of American justice

When President Joe Biden announced his nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be America’s next Supreme Court justice — delivering on a campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the nation’s highest court — he explained that the government and our courts “haven’t looked like America.” As Jackson begins her confirmation hearings Monday, she is already changing the appearance of justice in the country.
U.S. POLITICS
WUSA9

'When Black women lead, we all win' | Supporters rally and gather to watch confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON — History is being made in the U.S. Capitol. The confirmation process is underway for the first Black woman nominated to serve as a Supreme Court Justice. That nominee is Ketanji Brown Jackson and a lot of D.C. residents are beaming with pride as Judge Jackson is a D.C. native and currently serves as a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTOL-TV

‘I will not support judge Jackson’: Ohio Sen. Rob Portman announces decision on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story regarding judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on April 4, 2022. Ohio Sen. Rob Portman has announced he will not vote to confirm judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court. His decision comes as Democrats aim to have her confirmed by the end of this week.
OHIO STATE

