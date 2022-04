St. Louis Community College will receive separate sealed bids for CONTRACT NO. F 22 402, Signage Replacement at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park Campus, until 2:00 p.m. local time Thursday March 31, 2022. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the office of the Manager of Engineering and Design, 5464 Highland Park, St. Louis, MO 63110-1314. Specifications and bid forms may be obtained from the Manager’s office, at the above address or by calling (314) 644-9770.

