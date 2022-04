Where I’m from, there are only two seasons: hot summer and hot rain. It hardly ever drops below 70 degrees here, so I have no use for thick, winter-specific riding gear. What I do appreciate, however, is a nice pair of breathable riding pants with tons of ventilation, and that doesn’t skimp on protection. Based on the looks of it, the new Nazaire’R riding pants from DXR is exactly that.

BICYCLES ・ 27 DAYS AGO