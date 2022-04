William “Will” Frank Ruckle, 80, passed away April 1, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born Aug. 23, 1941, in Wichita, to Frank and Melba (Barricklow) Ruckle.Will lived on a farm south of Cheney for 42 years, before moving to Hutchinson 10 years ago. He was the owner of...