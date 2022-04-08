ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klay Thompson, Warriors rally past depleted Lakers

Klay Thompson continued a hot stretch with a team-high 33 points and the host Golden State Warriors rallied late in the third quarter to claim a 128-112 victory over the superstar-depleted Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Jordan Poole saw a 17-game run of 20-point performances come to an end, but he posted a 19-point, 11-assist double-double for the Warriors (51-29), who increased their lead over the Dallas Mavericks (50-30) to a full game with two remaining in the battle for the No. 3 playoff seed in the West.

Playing without LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, the Lakers (31-49) got a career-high 40 points from Talen Horton-Tucker in a surprisingly competitive effort in the wake of playoff elimination two nights earlier.

Seeking to end a seven-game losing streak, the Lakers led 81-78 in the seventh minute of the third quarter before going scoreless for nearly five minutes.

Golden State took advantage, getting a tying 3-pointer from Andrew Wiggins, a go-ahead driving hoop from Draymond Green and two subsequent jumpers from Thompson in a 13-0 burst that opened a 91-81 advantage.

The Lakers got no closer than seven in the final period.

Thompson shot 12-for-22 from the field and 6-for-10 on 3-pointers in his third 30-point effort in the last 13 days.

Poole’s game-high 11 assists contributed to Golden State’s total of 39 on 51 baskets.

Andre Iguodala added to the passing display with seven assists to complement five points, while Green also had seven assists with his 10 points.

Wiggins finished with 17 points, and Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. added 10 apiece for Golden State, which won its third straight.

Horton-Tucker connected on 15 of 28 shots on his big night, which produced a whopping 12 more points than his previous career high of 28, against the Chicago Bulls in November.

Dwight Howard tallied 16 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for the Lakers, while Malik Monk totaled 24 points and Austin Reaves 12.

The Warriors outshot the Lakers 52.6 percent to 44.6 percent and outscored the guests 48-27 on 3-pointers.

--Field Level Media

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady Says LeBron James Isn't The Best 1-On-1 Player In The NBA: "If You Line LeBron James Up With Everyone In The NBA, You Think He'll Come Out On Top As The Best One-On-One Player? I Don't Think So."

One of the most interesting conversations around the NBA in recent times has been the difference between 'hoopers' and basketball players. Hoopers are generally players that are considered to be pure ballers, players that could dominate at the park, have the flashy skills to put on a show when they play, and essentially live and breathe basketball in a very pure way.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

"The Same Way That Melo Staring At Rih"... J. Cole Didn't Have To Do Carmelo Like That, Says NBA Fan

NBA and hip-hop culture have been intertwined for the last decade, as many rappers often name-drop NBA stars in their songs. Players also hang out with the biggest rappers in the offseason, James Harden and Lil Baby famously being friends is an excellent example of this. However, when stars reach a certain level, it's not even about whether they know rappers personally, it's just about what they represent in terms of success.
NBA
NBC Sports

What Klay being out vs. Spurs means for Warriors, standings

SAN ANTONIO -- The Western Conference playoff standings are as tight as can be in the Warriors' race for the No. 3 seed, and Golden State will be without a red-hot Klay Thompson on Saturday night against the Spurs at AT&T Center. Since returning from a torn Achilles tendon, Thompson...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Thompson scores 41, Warriors top Pelicans to clinch 3rd seed

NEW ORLEANS -- — Klay Thompson punctuated his regular season with a fist pump — a display of emotion stemming from far more than his latest flurry of fourth-quarter points. Thompson made seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 41 points for the Golden State Warriors, who landed the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Klay inspired by statement showing to average 20 points

NEW ORLEANS -- For five straight seasons before sustaining two grueling leg injuries that kept Klay Thompson away from what he loves most, two constants continued for the Warriors star: He averaged at least 20 points per game and he was an NBA All-Star every single year. Thompson came into...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

'Free-minded' Klay found himself at perfect time for Warriors

When Klay Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, he was at the peak of his basketball powers. Nine hundred and forty-one days later, Thompson returned to the court for the Warriors, just happy to be playing the game he loves. The game was rusty and his wind short, but his gratitude was immense. Thompson and the Warriors knew his climb back to elite shooting guard wouldn't happen overnight, nor would it be linear.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Klay close to big scoring milestone as Warriors' season ends

SAN FRANCISCO -- Klay Thompson's comeback season has been full of personal milestones. From playing in his first game after waiting 941 days and rehabbing two grueling leg injuries, to ramping up his minutes restriction, his first 20-point game and then his first 30-point game of the year, Thompson has checked plenty of boxes off his to-do list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
