Brain injury survivor calls for rehab centre in Cornwall

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who suffered a brain injury 10 years ago is echoing calls for a dedicated rehabilitation...

Daily Mail

Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague who vanished on night out in 2016 was a 'heavy sleeper' when drunk and had slept inside a bin before, inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, had previously slept inside a bin and was a heavy sleeper when drunk, an inquest heard. Police investigating Mr McKeague's disappearance previously ruled out the theory that a taxi driver had been involved after an anonymous caller suggested the airman had been sick in the back of a cab.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Worcester River Severn killer given hospital order

A killer who strangled his ex-girlfriend and tried to murder her young daughter has been given a life sentence and a hospital order. Charles Byrne killed Christina Rowe at her home due to his delusional belief she was a "transgender paedophile", Worcester Crown Court heard. He then tried to murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Brain Injury#Triathlon#Rehab#Headway Cornwall
BBC

Bromsgrove woman's grave 'missed by police diggers'

The body of a woman allegedly murdered by her husband was not found for more than six months when a police dig did not go deep enough, a court heard. Nezam Salangy is on trial at Worcester Crown Court accused of killing Zobaidah Salangy in March 2020 and burying her in woodland.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Southport children arrested over 'brutal' attack on girl, 13

Ten children were arrested after an attack on a 13-year-old girl who was kicked, punched and had her hair pulled out. She was taken to hospital following the assuault on Eastbank Street in Southport on the evening of 3 April. Seven girls and three boys, aged between 11 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
BBC

Ambulance waits at Worcester hospital for nearly 14 hours

An ambulance had to wait with a patient for nearly 14 hours outside Worcestershire Royal Hospital. West Midlands Ambulance Service said staff stayed with a patient there for that amount of time on Monday. Some ambulances also had to be diverted to the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, which is also...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Boy's head missed 'by millimetres' in tip barrier smash

A teenager escaped with cuts to his face after a barrier smashed through a car windscreen. John and his 17-year-old son Jaydan were visiting the recycling and waste site in Oadby, Leicestershire, on Saturday when it happened. The family said the barrier was unsecured and they believed wind had caused...
ACCIDENTS
psychologytoday.com

Grief: The Overlooked Brain Injury Symptom

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month, and while we focus on raising awareness about brain injuries, we also need to talk about grief. Symptoms of grief are sometimes confused with Post Concussion Syndrome and/or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder symptoms. Processing grief of self is a necessary part of recovery after a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Hospital hits back at coroner for ‘singling it out’ after patient died waiting eight hours for ambulance

An NHS trust has hit back at a coroner who criticised a ‘gross failure of care’ that saw a patient die after waiting eight hours for an ambulance. Staffordshire assistant coroner Sarah Murphy previously warned there was a risk of future deaths unless University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM) took action to address the “excessive” delays in handing over patients at the Royal Stoke University Hospital. But the trust claims, in a response published recently by the chief coroner, that it has been unfairly singled out over what it says is a national problem, as a record 4,721 ambulance...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Craigavon: Siblings guilty of 'extreme' animal cruelty

A man from Craigavon has received a three-month suspended sentence for causing unnecessary suffering to dogs. Mark Henry and his sister Hannah, both of Legahory Court, pleaded guilty to several counts of animal cruelty and failing to ensure the needs of the animals were met. Hannah Henry was given a...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Shaken mum reveals heart-stopping moment a stranger was forced to save her four-year-old son left UNRESTRAINED on a ride at the Sydney Royal Easter Show - as the operator sat and watched

A shaken mother has revealed how a total stranger was forced to help her son down from a popular children's ride after he was left unrestrained in his seat. Sky Boustani Curtis watched on in horror as the near disaster unfolded on the 'Free Fall' ride at Sydney's Easter Show on Sunday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
WOOD

Pine Rest talks Brain Injury Awareness Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – March is Brain Injury Awareness Month. We talk with Pine Rest neuropsychologist Dr. Gary Burkhart to learn what role neuropsychologists play in assessment for traumatic brain injury. Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services. 866-852-4001. Sponsored by Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Independent

Sister of murdered Sabina Nessa says if family were white they would have been treated better

The sister of murdered primary school teacher Sabina Nessa has said if her loved ones were a “normal British white family” they would have been treated better.Jebina Islam claimed her family has received no support from the government and pointing out that the murder of Sarah Everard received more coverage in the press, questioned if ethnicity was the reason.Koci Selamaj, an “evil” sexual predator, was jailed for at least 36 years for the murder of Ms Nessa on Friday.In an interview broadcast on Monday morning, Ms Islam said she had had support from the Royal Borough of Greenwich and...
PUBLIC SAFETY

