Cost of living: How Londoners are affected

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravel, food, rent and energy bills are rising and inflation is expected to...

www.bbc.com

BBC

How the rising cost of living is hitting islanders

People in island communities in Scotland are among those who are bearing the brunt of the cost of living crisis. Like many in rural areas, where public transport options are limited, they are reliant on their cars and have seen fuel costs soar in recent weeks. The price of heating...
ECONOMY
BBC

Cost of Jersey living not set to decrease

The price of living in Jersey has risen dramatically across all sectors. Living Wage Jersey said living on the island was now 2% more expensive than living in London. In the last 12 months housing prices have escalated, the use of food banks has increased and there are concerns the cost of living has caused couples to delay having children.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

How will the spring statement affect me?

Households were facing the biggest hit to their living standards since the 1950s as new support measures were announced on Wednesday.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) outlined a short-term outlook where “real household disposable incomes per person fall by 2.2% in 2022-23, the largest fall in a single financial year since ONS records began in 1956-57.”The OBR said: “Petrol prices are already up a fifth since our October forecast and household energy bills are set to jump by 54% in April.“If wholesale energy prices remain as high as markets expect, energy bills are set to rise around another 40% in...
ECONOMY
WWLP 22News

Inflation and its affect on our day-to-day lives

(Mass Appeal) – Over the past several months there has been a lot of talk about the current rate of inflation and how it has hit new highs dating back nearly 40 years. Recently a new report came out that inflation is increasing yet again. But what does this exactly mean and how does it affect our day-to-day lives? Gerald Epstein, Professor of Economics with UMass Amherst is here to explain.
AMHERST, MA
News Channel Nebraska

Technology is transforming the nature of money. Here's how it will affect our lives

As told to by Chris Wellisz, International Monetary Fund. In his latest book, "The Future of Money: How the Digital Revolution Is Transforming Currencies and Finance," Cornell University professor Eswar S. Prasad describes how digital currencies and other financial technologies are reshaping everything from consumer banking to monetary policy and international payments. In a conversation with the International Monetary Fund, Prasad lays out the advantages and perils of the new forms of money.
ECONOMY
