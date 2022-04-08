ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Tyler Mahle: Notches Opening Day victory

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Mahle (1-0) gave up an unearned run on three hits and two walks over five innings to take the win over...

www.cbssports.com

Eye On Annapolis

Late Rally Not Enough As Baysox Fall 7-5 On Opening Day

The Bowie Baysox made a late push to overcome a five-run deficit, but fell short to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Opening Day, eventually falling 7-5. Starter Drew Rom opened the season by dancing around three baserunners over the first two innings, before allowing three runs in the third inning on base hits by Brandon Martorano and Sean Roby, as well as a sacrifice fly by Tyler Fitzgerald. Rom (L, 0-1) was lifted after the third inning for Morgan McSweeney, who fired two perfect innings of relief.
BASEBALL
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Michael Sam Has Landed A Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Missouri Tigers standout Michael Sam, who came out before the 2014 NFL Draft, has landed a new coaching job. Sam, a standout pass rusher for Missouri, came out as gay following the conclusion of his collegiate career. The 2013 SEC Defensive Player of the Year was a 7th round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Rams.
COLUMBIA, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Works four frames

Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Kopech coughed up an RBI triple to Victor Reyes in the second inning but kept the Tigers off the board otherwise. He started in four of his 44 appearances last season and never threw more than five innings in a single outing. The White Sox look to finally be stretching him out as a full-time starter after he missed the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons. Kopech is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Cracks first homer of 2022

Stephenson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's win in Atlanta. Stephenson got himself on the board with a fifth-inning long ball off Sean Newcomb. The backstop is looking to build on his strong 2021 campaign, and he's off to a nice start -- he's batting .300 in the early going. Stephenson has hit fifth in the order in all three games he's started so far.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Slated for IL stint

Manager Tony La Russa said Saturday that Giolito (abdomen) will "definitely" require a trip to the 10-day injured list due to a low abdominal strain, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. La Russa is optimistic that Giolito will be able to return after missing just two starts, and the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Braves' Kyle Wright: Blanks Reds in Saturday's win

Wright (1-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Reds, scattering two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings while striking out six. It was a fantastic season debut for the 26-year-old right-hander, who fired 56 of 76 pitches for strikes and didn't allow a baserunner to get into scoring position. Wright is looking to lock down a spot in the Atlanta rotation this year after struggling in multiple stints in the majors over the last four seasons, and he'll try to keep this momentum going in his next scheduled start, Friday on the road in San Diego.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Shifts to bench

Moustakas is not in Sunday's lineup against Atlanta. Moustakas started each of the team's first three games of the campaign, and he collected one hit in 10 plate appearances. Colin Moran will draw his first start of the season in Moustakas' absence, playing third base while hitting seventh.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting Sunday

Kiermaier is not in Sunday's lineup against the Orioles. Kiermaier is out of the lineup after starting the team's first two games, during which he went a combined 1-for-6 with a double and run scored. Manuel Margot rejoins the lineup after sitting Saturday, and he will play center field while batting ninth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WJCL

Georgia Southern baseball bounces No. 10 Bobcats in Extra Innings

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A three-run 11th inning helped Georgia Southern baseball pick up a 7-4 win over 10th-ranked Texas State Friday night. Texas State (23-8, 8-2 SBC) scored the first three runs, one run off a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning, and two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, the first off, a solo home run, and one from an RBI single to score a Bobcat runner.
SAN MARCOS, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Rough landing in MLB debut

Rodriguez went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Mariners' win over the Twins on Friday. The elite prospect started in center field but came up empty at the plate against Twins starter Joe Ryan and three relievers. Rodriguez did find a way to display his impressive physical talent despite the empty stat line, however; Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports Rodriguez showed off an elite sprint speed of 30.0 on a short groundout in his first at-bat, while Brandon Gustafson of 710 ESPN Seattle relays that the rookie's lineout to right field in his last plate appearance of the afternoon had an exit velocity of 98.7 mph.
SEATTLE, WA

