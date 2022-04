MECHANICSBURG – The Indians routed Madison Plains, 20-4, in 5 innings in OHC baseball on Friday. Mechanicsburg scored 12 runs in the second inning. For the Indians (6-0, 3-0), Aaron Conley was 3 for 4 with 3 RBI and 2 runs scored, Mason Hess was 3 for 4 with 4 RBI and 3 runs scored and Jake Edwards was 2 for 2 with 4 runs scored.

MECHANICSBURG, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO