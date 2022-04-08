ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smothers Park playground being repaired

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago
Layz Dayz Playground at Smothers Park will be closed for about two weeks beginning Monday, as contractors begin work repairing the playground’s rubberized surface.

City parks director Amanda Rogers said Thursday that the plan is to put a top layer on the pour-in-place rubber base in the play area.

The city set aside $320,000 for the work in this year’s budget, Rogers said previously.

The surface is about 10 years old and is beginning to show signs of wear, with the surface cracked and “fairly brittle in places,” she said.

Contractors will pour a new layer of rubber base on top of the existing base. The work had to wait until temperatures were warm enough for the glue used in the project to hold.

“I’m trying to get it done before school gets out,” she said.

The work will take about two weeks, and Rogers said the plan is to reopen the park April 30 — if the project isn’t delayed by weather.

The work will extend the life of the current rubber surface for another five years, when parks officials plan a large-scale project at the park, where climbers and slides will be replaced and the new surface will be installed.

“A significant portion of the park will be replaced in five years,” said Rogers, who added that the equipment will be 15 years old and the warranty on the equipment will expire.

The current project will get the surface “to that 15-year mark,” when the larger replacement work can begin, she said.

“We have already talked about it and have a plan in place” for the larger parks project, Rogers said.

Since the surface will have to be cut to replace equipment, there was no point putting in an entirely new surface only to tear it out in five years, she said.

“It makes much more sense for the city financially,” Rogers said, to not install an entirely new surface now.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

