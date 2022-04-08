School officers prepared to respond to opioid overdose

While local education leaders say they do not have issues with opioids in schools, they are prepared if and when a situation arises in which they need to resuscitate a student or a staff member having a reaction to opioids.

Many law enforcement officers carry naloxone, or Narcan, the fast-acting medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose, as another life-saving tool on their belt, said Brad Youngman, lead officer for the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department.

That includes those working in schools, he said.

Jared Revlett, Owensboro Public Schools spokesman, said the Owensboro Police Department school resource officers that are in the district’s middle and high school buildings every day also carry Narcan as part of their safety protocol.

“The same way we carry tourniquets on our duty belts, we carry Narcan,” Youngman said, adding that this is the first year DCPS police officers all began carrying the life-saving antidote on a day-to-day basis.

Deciding whether or not to carry naloxone can be a tricky and uncomfortable decision, Youngman said, but ultimately it boiled down to the increase in opioid- and, especially, fentanyl-related deaths across the country and state.

According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, drug overdoses continue to increase each year, with opioids being linked to about 68% of deaths — nearly three-times higher than those linked to cocaine. In Kentucky, the overdose death rate is 57% above the national average.

Youngman also wanted officers to be prepared, while also taking their safety into consideration.

Nationally, a lot of officers have accidentally overdosed while handling a drug after confiscating it, with them unaware the drug contains fentanyl, Youngman said.

“We don’t have a tolerance for it,” he said. “Or say a teacher confiscates something; it’s the same thing for them.”

If officers don’t have Narcan when they need it, there may not always be enough time for outside help to arrive. Also, it’s not uncommon that when one person overdoses in a community, others will follow, because they have received the same product from the same dealer.

Overdoses occurring at the same time would stretch resources and the availability of officers who can act quickly to revive individuals.

Both Youngman and Revlett said there haven’t been instances in which officers have had to use Narcan on school campuses, but they do contend with drugs and illicit devices, including e-cigarettes and THC-infused vape cartridges.

With fentanyl being so prevalent in the area, and with 40% of the drugs taken off the streets containing the deadly opioid, Youngman said vape cartridges can easily be laced with, or contain traces of, the drug.

Revlett said the OPS resource officers have a quick response time and could get to an elementary school in the event they needed to administer Narcan there, but the district health staff are looking into providing another option for school-based nurses.

“They are considering purchasing it in the future,” he said.

Equipping school-based officers with Narcan was funded by a grant through the Kentucky Department of Public Health, at no additional cost to the school systems. The Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act Grant by the Substance Abuse Mental Health Service Administration helped to expand Narcan to eligible agencies throughout the commonwealth, including fire departments, emergency medical services and law enforcement agencies.

