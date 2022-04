YAKIMA -- Today, Yakima's police chief is busting rumors about school resource officers being pulled from Yakima Schools. He says there are no plans to pull them at this time. Some viewers reached out to Action News concerned, saying they'd learned the SRO's were being pulled from the Yakima School District next year, but Police Chief Matt Murray says a decision like that has not been made.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 17 DAYS AGO