ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat clinch No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference NBA Playoffs, Game 1 set for April 17

By Surya Fernandez
Hot Hot Hoops
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Heat have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the 2022 NBA Playoffs!. With two games left in the regular season and their record standing at 52-28, the idle Heat secured the top seed tonight after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 127-121 while the...

www.hothothoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

A Major College Coach Is Emerging For The Lakers Job

With Frank Vogel on his way to the unemployment line, the Los Angeles Lakers will need a new head coach. While fans may be clamoring for a proven winner in the NBA, one up-and-coming college basketball coach is getting mention as a candidate. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Considering A Big Quarterback Move

Buckle up, Saints fans. New Orleans’ front office is reportedly considering a major move to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints are reportedly considering packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. They’d do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Hawks#The Miami Heat#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Toronto Raptors#The Sun Sentinel#The Heat And Bucks#Z Miami#Homecourt#Ftxarena#Eastern Conference
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy