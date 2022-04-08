Egg Hunt hosted by the Lombard Park District

CAMERON – Wallace State Park is inviting the public to enjoy an Easter egg hunt and an afternoon of fun in the park. Starting at 1 p.m. on April 9, visitors of all ages can participate in an egg-hunting adventure to win special prizes by finding hidden golden eggs on the park’s hiking trails. At 2 p.m., kids of all ages are invited to bring their baskets and search for more than 2,000 hidden eggs. The enclosed shelter house will have nature displays and drawings for prizes from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and open to the public.
SANDUSKY — Several signs, like daylight saving time and March Madness college basketball games, signal the arrival of spring. Another good indicator to welcome in the season: upcoming Easter egg hunts. Several local organizations and entities have recently announced when they’ll host the family-friendly events. Most notably, Sandusky’s...
WALNUT CREEK – The annual Community Easter Egg Hunt in Walnut Creek will be held on Saturday, April 9. The hunt will start at 10 a.m. on the campus of Walnut Hills Retirement Community, located on Olde Pump Street in Walnut Creek. Families are encouraged to come by 9:15...
Spring is in the air this week and, with it, thoughts of Easter. The egg hunt events are starting to fill calendars around the SouthCoast at local parks, farms and businesses. But one local organization is hosting an egg hunt like no other, and it's not for those who like to keep things simple.
Alvin Parks and Recreation Lights Out Easter Egg Hunt. Lights out Egg Hunt Special Needs https://bit.ly/3rI0gbC. The Alvin Parks and recreation will use this site to share information regarding special events, programs, construction, and general news.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The city of Sulphur is hosting an Easter egg hunt with a special guest, the Easter Bunny, on April, 16, West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce said. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. and will continue until 10:30 a.m. on Heritage Square. There will be a...
A spring tradition will be returning to Surry County this year, when the Surry County Parks and Recreation holds an Easter Egg Hunt at Fisher River Park in Dobson. The hunt was an annual tradition put on by the department until 2020. That year, as was the case with most of regular public gatherings, the event was cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, still in the throes of the pandemic, it was again cancelled.
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - You can hunt for wildflowers in April. The team members at Sam A. Baker State Park invite the public to a Wildflower Scavenger Hunt. According to a news release from Missouri State Parks, you can pick up the material for the hunt at the visitor center during open hours.
Muscatine, IOWA – According to the city officials, all children are invited to bring their baskets, and their parents, to the Hunt that will be held on from 10-11:00 a.m. on April 9 in the upper loop of Weed Park. City officials said that families attending the event may...
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Earth Day celebrations and Easter egg hunts are common this time of year — but how often have you been to one of these events at a landfill?. If the answer is zero then you have a chance to change that on Saturday, April 9. That’s the day that Meridian Waste will hold its “Big, Bright Earth Day Party (and Easter Egg Hunt)” at Shotwell Landfill in Wendell.
47ABC – In just a few weeks, on April 9th, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt. Linda Price, Georgetown Chamber of Commerce President, joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us all about the different kinds of fun and activities you can expect.
