Egg Hunt hosted by the Lombard Park District

CAMERON – Wallace State Park is inviting the public to enjoy an Easter egg hunt and an afternoon of fun in the park. Starting at 1 p.m. on April 9, visitors of all ages can participate in an egg-hunting adventure to win special prizes by finding hidden golden eggs on the park’s hiking trails. At 2 p.m., kids of all ages are invited to bring their baskets and search for more than 2,000 hidden eggs. The enclosed shelter house will have nature displays and drawings for prizes from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and open to the public.

CAMERON, MO ・ 18 DAYS AGO