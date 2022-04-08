ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Australian convicted in Singapore for killing man in act of ‘religious hostility towards Muslims’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JqvNT_0f33bLaq00
Andrew Gosling pleaded guilty in February to throwing a wine bottle at a group of Muslims which struck and killed one person and injured another.

An Australian man has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison for killing an elderly Singaporean man and hurting his wife with a thrown wine bottle, in what a judge called an act of religious hostility toward Muslims.

Andrew Gosling was convicted by a Singaporean court of “causing death and grievous hurt by a rash act” for throwing a wine bottle at a group of people two storeys below him, striking a 73-year-old man and killing him in 2019. The bottle ricocheted and injured the shoulder of the man’s wife.

“I agree with the prosecution that the present offence involves an element of demonstration of religious hostility towards Muslims,” said judge Victor Yeo. “Such offences could seriously undermine Singapore’s racial and religious harmony and must not be tolerated and must be firmly dealt with.”

Singapore is a multiracial country of 5.5 million people, of whom about 16% are Muslim, with bigger Buddhist and Christian communities. It has a predominantly ethnic Chinese population with sizeable Malay and Indian minorities, according to the 2020 census. The victims have been identified as ethnic Malay Muslims.

Sign up to receive the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning.

The court had been told that Gosling admitted during the investigation he was “angry and upset” over Islamic militant attacks in Bali and Melbourne in which many Australians had died, and wanted to “startle” the group after identifying them as Muslims.

Prosecutors said Gosling, who was 49 years old at the time of the crime, ran away, shouting “crude, religiously charged vulgarities” about Muslims.

His actions had the “wider impact of causing unease in Singapore, especially among the broader Muslim population” and demonstrated religious hostility, the prosecution said.

Through most of Friday’s hearing, Gosling, who had pleaded guilty, stared straight ahead but turned around briefly to look at his parents, who were present in court.

Gosling’s lawyers had said alcohol may have impaired his judgment, citing a psychiatric report, and argued that his act is unlikely to be religiously motivated. They added he intends to appeal against the sentence.

The prison sentence will commence retroactively from August 2019, when Gosling was taken into custody.

Comments / 2

Felix Duling-El
3d ago

His reckless act took the life if another hunan being and injured his wife. I'm shocked he only got 5 1/2 yearsvfor that type of hate crime. I would have thought life in jail with parol eligibility after 25 years would be more fair.

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'We told our daughter we were leaving for holiday. We had to go for her sake': Parents tell of agony of uprooting family to flee Ukraine for safety of Poland... where Mail Force fund helps provide shelter for refugees

Reunited in safety, a family who escaped the bombardment in Ukraine has told of their journey to reach Poland – where they can shelter with help from Mail readers. The Red Cross operation, partly funded by Mail Force donations, is providing clothes, food and blankets. Nataliia Zalezynska, one of...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bali#Guardian Australia#Australians#Singaporean#Buddhist#Christian#Chinese#Indian#Malay Muslims#Islamic
KRMG

Australia PM Morrison first to serve full term in 15 years

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — In at least one sense, Scott Morrison is the most successful Australian prime minister in years. He is the first to survive in office from one election to the next since 2007. That year, the government of Australia’s second-longest-serving Prime Minister John Howard was voted out after a reign of almost 12 years.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Jet2 passengers cheer as woman 'who slapped passengers' and yelled at cabin crew is marched off Manchester airport flight to Turkey after it is diverted to Vienna

Jet2 passengers on a flight from Turkey to Manchester cheered after a violent passenger was led off the flight - which had to be diverted to Vienna. A female passenger on the flight from Manchester to Antalya became unruly around half-way through the scheduled four-and-a-half hour flight on Monday. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

"Vehicle From Hell" - Authorities Intercept Truck Carrying 282 Dogs for Meat Trade in China

In deplorable circumstances, animal rights activists and local police in China have captured a truck transporting over 300 dogs headed for the meat or pet industries. According to a statement from animal welfare non-profit Humane Society International, the truck, carrying 260 pups and 22 adult dogs, was stopped on a highway in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui after an arduous 1,000-mile journey.
CHINA
Distractify

TikToker Notices Weird Detail on U.S. Dollar Bills That People Can’t Unsee Now

There's something inherently fun about conspiracy theories, why else would so many people get so stoked about reading into them and acting like Charlie from It's Always Sunny wigging out while creating boards that somehow tie together a bunch of seemingly unrelated global events to prove once and for all that the Freemasons are really behind PETA are who trying to pollute our minds with 5G and destroying the concept of sex and gender to make us prime for The Rapture?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Singapore
Country
Australia
Country
China
Daily Mail

Waving a Nazi flag or showing memorabilia bearing swastikas will FINALLY be made illegal as far-right groups grow across Australia

Waving a Nazi flag or displaying memorabilia bearing swastikas will be criminalised in NSW with the state government preparing laws to ban the hateful symbol. Attorney-General Mark Speakman has indicated the government is committed to introducing its own bill to criminalise the public display of Nazi symbols in order to 'provide an additional safeguard to the existing protections in NSW against vilifying conduct'.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Thousands of Russian demonstrators take to streets across Germany after claiming they have been 'victims of daily aggression' in wake of Ukraine invasion

Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
One Green Planet

Sadistic Footage Captured At Foie Gras Farm in France

Undercover footage was captured at a foie gras farm in South West France, showing ducks being force-fed, choking on food, throwing up, and being violently thrown around in their confined cages. The farm has been accused of breaking multiple French animal welfare laws. Foie Gras might sound like a delicacy,...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

235K+
Followers
63K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy