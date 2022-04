GODFREY - At Tuesday's Village of Godfrey board meeting, trustees voted 5-0 (Trustee Karen McAtee was absent) to approved an intergovernmental agreement between the Village of Godfrey and the Godfrey Fire Protection District regarding an exchange of properties. Fire protection district residents on April 4, 2021, voted in favor of a $7.5 million bond issue, 2,190 to 996. The purpose of the bond issue was to raise money to consolidate Godfrey Station No. 1 and No. 2 into a new fire house planned at the former Hi Way House location at 3023 Godfrey Road.

