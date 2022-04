Some things can’t be delayed. Rain can push back the start of the season, while lighting issues at the stadium can postpone a game’s first pitch, but eventually you’ve got to face the music. The Washington Nationals began their first non-playoffs-or-bust season since 2011 with three losses in four games to the National League East Division favorite New York Mets, rallying Sunday to avoid a sweep at home. The journey is underway, and even though the destination might not be ideal, let’s enjoy the upcoming twists and turns of 2022 as best as we can.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 7 HOURS AGO