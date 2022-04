With the NFL Draft just three weeks away, the Arizona Cardinals could be in the market to add another offensive weapon to the arsenal for head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Of the options that could be available for the Cardinals at pick No. 23 is former Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave. ESPN’s Matt Bowen listed his best fits for receiver prospects in the draft and had Arizona as the best landing spot for Olave’s services.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO