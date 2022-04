Customers at Big Doobie’s Boudin & Cracklins come from near and far to get a bite of the Cajun culinary delights served up at the West Port Arthur Road food truck. “We had a couple come from Illinois. I think they were gong to Corpus Christi for the winter, and they had seen us on ‘Texas Country Reporter.’ They made an hour-and-a-half detour to check it out,” said Josh Rodrigues, owner of Big Doobie’s. “We have had people from San Antonio, Dallas, Louisiana. It’s really good when you’ve got people from Louisiana come get boudin and cracklings. It makes you really feel like you’re doing something right.”

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO